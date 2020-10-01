Advertisement

While COVID-19 clinical trials don’t include children, local research company adding teens

(KWQC)
By John Chapman
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Researchers continue to work on a vaccine for COVID-19, but there seems to be one group left out of the clinical trials: children.

Researchers at Quality Clinical Research in Omaha are working with Pfizer to develop a vaccine. Officials say there are more than 100 different companies in the U.S. working to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. Right now, all of the leading vaccine trials involve adults.

But Seneca Harrison, CEO and vice president of QCR tells us that recently they’ve opened up to recruit trial participants ages 16 and older.

“You’re now getting into the high school and the freshman, sophomores in college if you open it up from (age) 16, where you have a population that is usually clustered together. Either they’re in the dorms or their friends circle, or people’s parents' basements. They’re hanging out a lot more than the adults that are doing the social distancing.”

Harrison said he hasn’t seen anything yet about anyone working on a vaccine for children younger than age 16.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

