LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence makes campaign stop in Carter Lake
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning in the Omaha-metro area Thursday.
Pence was scheduled to arrive at Eppley Airfield at 11:45 a.m. Thursday in order to speak at a campaign event at PVS Structures in Carter Lake just after noon.
Watch our livestream of his arrival and speech below, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.