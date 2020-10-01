LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence makes campaign stop in Carter Lake

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning in the Omaha-metro area Thursday.

Pence was scheduled to arrive at Eppley Airfield at 11:45 a.m. Thursday in order to speak at a campaign event at PVS Structures in Carter Lake just after noon.

@VP Mike Pence expected to arrive in the metro any minute for a rally in Carter Lake, Iowa, at PVS Metals. The goal: w/a month to go before Election Day, the race is to make sure your supporters actually vote - according to a campaign spokesperson. Watch live online @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/EIEsbp5md0 — Brian Mastre WOWT (@brianmastrewowt) October 1, 2020

Watch our livestream of his arrival and speech below, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.