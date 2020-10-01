Advertisement

University of Iowa president to retire as school faces challenges

Bruce Harreld listens to a question during a news conference after being announced as the 21st president of the University of Iowa at the Iowa Memorial Union in Iowa City, Iowa, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld has announced plans to retire after the school’s board finds his successor.

Harreld, a former corporate executive and Harvard Business School instructor, has led the Big Ten university since 2015. His tenure has been difficult in recent months as the school has faced a coronavirus outbreak, deep budget cuts and heavy turnover in key administrative positions.

Harreld said that he has asked the Iowa Board of Regents to begin the search for his replacement, saying he believes it could take longer than usual given the pandemic. He says he’ll stay on until his successor begins.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

