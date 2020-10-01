Advertisement

Thursday Oct. 1 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 126 new cases, 86 school cases in past two weeks

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reported 126 new cases Thursday for a total of 16,505 total cases.

In the past two weeks, K-12 schools in the county have reported 86 cases — 46 staff and 40 students — and have quarantined 356 people with 438 self-monitoring, according to a DCHD spokesman.

No additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported, so the total number of lives lost remains at 194.

As of Thursday, the county has confirmed 12,595 COVID-19 recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Sept. 29 COVID-19 update
Sept. 28 COVID update
Sept. 27 COVID-19 update
Sept. 26 COVID-19 update
Sept. 25 COVID-19 update
Sept. 24 COVID-19 update
Sept. 23 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Push to bring coronavirus vaccines to the poor faces trouble

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MARIA CHENG and LORI HINNANT
In one of the biggest obstacles, rich countries have locked up most of the world’s potential vaccine supply through 2021, and the U.S. and others have refused to join the project, called Covax.

Coronavirus

High demand for flu shots? Experts hope to avoid ‘twindemic’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A record number of flu vaccine doses are on the way, between 194 million and 198 million for the U.S. alone.

National

NFL postpones Steelers-Titans after 2 more positive tests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL said a new game date would be announced “shortly.”

National

US layoffs remain elevated as 837,000 seek jobless aid

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Many employers, especially small retailers, hotels, restaurants, airlines and entertainment venues, are still struggling.

Latest News

National Politics

Pelosi and Mnuchin have ‘extensive’ talks on COVID relief

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have wrapped up an “extensive conversation” on a huge COVID-19 rescue package.

National

Stimulus relief steams forward as COVID strikes NFL

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
COVID stimulus relief negotiations are back on the table as the virus strikes the NFL hard, postponing a major face-off this Sunday.

Coronavirus

Nebraska officials defend $27M virus testing contract

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nebraska officials are defending the state’s $27 million contract with a Utah company to provide coronavirus testing services.

Coronavirus

Hospitals feel squeeze as coronavirus spikes in Midwest

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. is averaging more than 40,000 new confirmed cases a day.

Coronavirus

Wednesday Sept. 30 COVID-19 update: 143 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:30 AM CDT
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Coronavirus

Study: Neanderthal genes are a liability for COVID patients

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:24 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A study by European scientists published Wednesday by the journal Nature identifies a cluster of genes that are linked to a higher risk of hospitalization and respiratory failure in patients who are infected with the new coronavirus.