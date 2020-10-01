Thursday Oct. 1 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 126 new cases, 86 school cases in past two weeks

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reported 126 new cases Thursday for a total of 16,505 total cases.

In the past two weeks, K-12 schools in the county have reported 86 cases — 46 staff and 40 students — and have quarantined 356 people with 438 self-monitoring, according to a DCHD spokesman.

No additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported, so the total number of lives lost remains at 194.

As of Thursday, the county has confirmed 12,595 COVID-19 recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

