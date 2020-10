OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An SUV crashed into a fence at the Omaha zoo early Thursday.

Just after 1 a.m., a red Jeep SUV crashed into a fence on the northeast side of the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium near Riverview Boulevard and Grover Street.

Details were limited, but 6 News did see someone in the back of an Omaha Police car at the scene.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.