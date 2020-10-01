Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Cooler air has moved in and hangs around through the weekend

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday starts on a chillier note with temps in the 40s with a few clouds moving through. Mostly sunny skies will be around this morning with more clouds moving in this afternoon. Throw in a northwest wind at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph and that all adds up to cooler day with highs near 60 degrees.

Cooler and breezy
Cooler and breezy(WOWT)
Wind gusts to near 30 mph
Wind gusts to near 30 mph(WOWT)

All eyes will be on the temps and cloud cover tonight as we fall into the upper 30s in many location. A few areas could dip into the mid 30s and lead to patchy frost. I don’t expect it to be widespread but is possible, especially north of the metro in rural low lying areas by Friday morning. Cover up any plants you would like to save just to be safe but this likely won’t be our first widespread frost of the season.

Chilly Friday morning
Chilly Friday morning(WOWT)

Our next and only chance of rain in the 10 day forecast will be Friday overnight into early Saturday morning. Any rain will likely be very light with 0.1″ to 0.2″ likely being the high end of any rain totals.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Blustery this evening, chilly end to the week

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Blustery conditions will continue this evening, though winds die down a bit over night. Some of the coolest air of the season is on the way by the end of the week.

Weather

Blustery this evening, chilly end to the week

Updated: 14 hours ago
Blustery conditions will continue this evening, though winds die down a bit over night. Some of the coolest air of the season is on the way by the end of the week.

Forecast

Mallory’s Midday Forecast - Windy weather for Wednesday! Cooler start to October

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
It’ll be a blustery day, with gusts 35 to even 40 mph. Highs should warm into the upper-60s and lower-70s this afternoon.

Latest News

Weather

Mallory's Midday Forecast

Updated: 19 hours ago
Talk about a Windy Wednesday! Gusts up to 40 mph are possible today, as we usher in some cooler air. Highs will top out near 70° this afternoon, with highs closer to 60° Thursday and Friday. Your 10-day forecast coming up on 6 News Live at Midday!

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Blustery northwest wind sends in the cooler air Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:19 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
The morning starts off with much warmer air in the 50s in place but that won’t translate into a warmer afternoon.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:16 AM CDT
Stronger northwest winds will take hold on Wednesday, pushing in some cooler air.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Great warm up today, chillier for the rest of the week

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
After a chilly morning, a great warm up this afternoon with highs approaching 80. More chilly weather is set to move in for the rest of the week.

Weather

Great warm up today, chillier for the rest of the week

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT
After a chilly morning, a great warm up this afternoon with highs approaching 80. More chilly weather is set to move in for the rest of the week.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Cooler start before a warmer fall afternoon

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:26 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
We’re starting Tuesday morning on a much cooler note but will easily top yesterday’s high in the 60s.