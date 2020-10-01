Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Cooler air has moved in and hangs around through the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday starts on a chillier note with temps in the 40s with a few clouds moving through. Mostly sunny skies will be around this morning with more clouds moving in this afternoon. Throw in a northwest wind at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph and that all adds up to cooler day with highs near 60 degrees.

Cooler and breezy (WOWT)

Wind gusts to near 30 mph (WOWT)

All eyes will be on the temps and cloud cover tonight as we fall into the upper 30s in many location. A few areas could dip into the mid 30s and lead to patchy frost. I don’t expect it to be widespread but is possible, especially north of the metro in rural low lying areas by Friday morning. Cover up any plants you would like to save just to be safe but this likely won’t be our first widespread frost of the season.

Chilly Friday morning (WOWT)

Our next and only chance of rain in the 10 day forecast will be Friday overnight into early Saturday morning. Any rain will likely be very light with 0.1″ to 0.2″ likely being the high end of any rain totals.

