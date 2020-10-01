Advertisement

Produce returns to Open Door Mission, at least for today

Open Door Mission received a delivery of produce Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, via the Farmers to Families Food Box Program. People lined up for hours to get produce and dairy items that haven't been available at the food bank for several weeks.
Open Door Mission received a delivery of produce Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, via the Farmers to Families Food Box Program. People lined up for hours to get produce and dairy items that haven't been available at the food bank for several weeks.(Ashly Richardson / WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak and Ashly Richardson
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People in need lined up at Open Door Mission to get a share of the produce and dairy delivered Thursday morning.

One family told 6 News they missed having access to such items from the Farmers to Families Food Box Program. The food bank has struggled to provide produce to families in need during the pandemic and isn’t sure where the next shipment will come from.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Omaha police helicopter tweet

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
Omaha police are investigating why someone in their department sent out a startling tweet.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 5 minutes ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: 6 minutes ago

Politics

Vice President Mike Pence makes campaign stop in Carter Lake

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning in the Omaha-metro area Thursday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Thursday Oct. 1 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 126 new cases, 86 school cases in past two weeks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Crime

Bailey Boswell trial: FBI investigator details finding Sydney Loofe’s body

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Defendant Bailey Boswell cried in the Dawson County Courtroom as the prosecution showed photos of Sydney Loofe’s dismembered body.

First Alert Weather

Dry trend likely continues in October as we wait for winter

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
The outlook for October should include a lot of warm dry weather.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Cooler air has moved in and hangs around through the weekend

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
Thursday starts on a chillier note with temps in the 40s with a few clouds moving through.

News

Nebraska Medicine scheduling appointments after cyber attack

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Lauren Melendez
Nebraska Medicine is scheduling appointments after recent cyber security attacks

Crime

Bailey Boswell trial day 6: Witnesses explain how technology helped crack the case

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
It’s no question that technology played a vital role in the investigation into Sydney Loofe’s disappearance. Several witnesses testified to this point during the sixth day of the Bailey Boswell trial in Lexington, Nebraska.