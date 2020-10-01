Produce returns to Open Door Mission, at least for today
Published: Oct. 1, 2020
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People in need lined up at Open Door Mission to get a share of the produce and dairy delivered Thursday morning.
One family told 6 News they missed having access to such items from the Farmers to Families Food Box Program. The food bank has struggled to provide produce to families in need during the pandemic and isn’t sure where the next shipment will come from.
