Produce returns to Open Door Mission, at least for today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People in need lined up at Open Door Mission to get a share of the produce and dairy delivered Thursday morning.

One family told 6 News they missed having access to such items from the Farmers to Families Food Box Program. The food bank has struggled to provide produce to families in need during the pandemic and isn’t sure where the next shipment will come from.

For the first time in weeks the Farmers to Families Food Box Program is back at Open Door Mission. They haven’t had produce to give out during this time so today is a big deal for families in need. pic.twitter.com/voDOgBCjqK — Ashly Richardson (@AshlyWOWT) October 1, 2020

