Omaha Police looking for information on liquor store shooting

Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are asking for the public’s help with their investigation into a liquor store shooting that put a man into the hospital.

Just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, the city’s Shot-Spotter system alerted police to gunfire at a liquor store on Fontenelle Boulevard near Miami Street, where responding officers found evidence of a shooting.

A few minutes later, a 20-year-old man walked into a local ER with apparent gunshot wounds. He was transferred to a trauma hospital where it was determined his wounds were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers.

