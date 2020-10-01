Advertisement

Omaha Police investigate shooting into car with baby on board

(KAIT-TV)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Thursday were looking for a man who reportedly shot another man with his girl in the back seat.

OPD officers were called to the area of 36th and Laurel streets after a report of shots fired around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

A 34-year=old man was found at the scene with gunshot wounds, police said, saying that he was sitting in his car when another vehicle pulled up next him and shots were fired into his car.

His 1-year-old daughter was in the back seat at the time, but she was not hurt in the incident. Her father was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

