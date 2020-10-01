Advertisement

Omaha police helicopter tweet

By Lileana Pearson
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are investigating why someone in their department sent out a startling tweet.

The police helicopter Twitter account sent a tweet Wednesday saying computer and cameras had been attacked and it involves ransomware.

What was meant to be a play on words landed flat. A police spokesperson tells us it has been deleted and has no connection to the UNMC cyber attack

