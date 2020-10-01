NU athletic department announces ways fans can fill Memorial Stadium virtually

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – The Nebraska Athletic Department has released details about ways fans can fill Memorial Stadium virtually this football season.

The “Sea of Red Sellout” program was announced Thursday, which includes different packages for purchase ranging from $25-$1,000.

The Sea of Red Sellout is in partnership with First National Bank of Omaha, and will give fans “the opportunity to fill Memorial Stadium virtually and collect commemorative items related to the 2020 season.”

Sea of Red Sellout Packages

• $25 = One Seat + Choice of One Collector’s Item

• $100 = Four Seats + Fan Cutout in Memorial Stadium for 2020 Season + Choice of One Collector’s Item

• $250 = 10 Seats + Two Fan Cutouts for 2020 Season + All Four Collector’s Items

• $1,000 = 40 Seats + Two Life-Size Cutouts Placed in the Tunnel Walk + Four Fan Cutouts + All Four Collector’s Items (Act Fast! Tunnel Walk is limited to 250 life-size cutouts.)

Collector’s Items Include:

• Commemorative 2020 Season Ticket

• 2020 Husker Season Program

• 50th Anniversary 1970 Championship Poster

• Husker Helmet Cutout Poster

Fans can begin purchasing Sea of Red packages on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. at Huskers.com/SeaOfRedSellout.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.