Nebraska Medicine scheduling appointments after cyber attack

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some much needed good news arrived Wednesday for Nebraska Medicine patients who had appointments delayed because of cyber security attacks.

Most of the health care provider’s computer systems are back up and running and while the prevailing feeling for many seems to be relief, there are still several others who say they have questions and outright complaints about how this cyber attack is being handled.

Kelly Calderone is one of them. She’s been a patient with UNMC for more than a decade and receives medicine for Ulcerative Colitis, which in turn helps mitigate her arthritis symptoms.

A week ago though, her doctor’s appointment was cancelled with two hour’s notice and she said the only explanation given was IT system failures.

“The first 48 hours I was very anxious and concerned.” Calderone explained. She said her pain was increasing, she couldn’t get ahold of any doctors and her energy was dwindling.

Days later she was hit with a one-two-punch, learning the initial IT issues were determined to be cyber security attacks and leaving her with more questions.

“While the Med center may say the records weren’t deleted or destroyed, how can they confirm that the parties involved that took the information didn’t make copies?” Calderone asked.

Nebraska Medicine hasn’t responded to that question. Their spokesperson said he could only offer the information given in their statement which reads in part





Several patients took to Facebook to ask for updates; some hoping for clarity and others reaching out to 6 News to say they weren’t notified of the initial appointments cancellations, or the rescheduling.

Calderone said she stumbled upon the fix after checking the online portal on her own.

Nebraska Medicine said moving forward it “will take steps to further enhance cyber security infrastructure.”

A spokesperson apologized and said he could not given details on how and referred 6 News back to their statement.

