LPD: Officers find knife, meth & pills inside car with fictitious license plates

Josh Miller
Josh Miller(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man is facing a number of drug charges after officers with the Lincoln Police Department spotted him driving a car with fictitious license plates.

On Tuesday around 7 p.m., officers saw a black Nissan Altima in the area of N 48th and W Streets, in East Lincoln, with license plates that did not belong to the car attached to it.

LPD said when officers tried stopping the car, it sped away and officers chose not to chase after it because of the driver’s dangerous driving behavior. Although, LPD said officers were able to identify the driver of the car.

Not long after, LPD said officers found the car near 50th and Francis Streets unoccupied and saw the driver walking away a short distance away, near 49th and Garland Streets.

LPD said officers arrested the driver, identified as 40-year-old Josh Miller, without incident.

While searching the car, LPD said a fixed-blade knife with a cutting edge of 3 ¾-inches was found hidden in the driver’s door, along with two back packs containing narcotics including six Vyvanse pills, one Clonazepam pill, glass pipes with methamphetamine residue, THC wax, almost 30-grams of marijuana, bags with methamphetamine residue, a scale, and other drug paraphernalia.

Miller is facing the following charges:

  • Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest
  • Three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Person
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Fictitious License Plates
  • Multiple traffic violations including willful reckless driving.

