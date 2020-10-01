LPD: Man steals gaming system from downtown apartment, returns hours later

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man who burglarized a downtown apartment and went back hours later, only to be recognized by apartment management.

Wednesday around 6:30 a.m., officers were called to Latitude Apartment Complex on S 11th Street, in downtown Lincoln on a report of a burglary.

LPD said a 21-year-old-man told officers that he was woken up by a loud noise coming from the living area of his apartment and when he went out to investigate the sound, he found a man standing in his living room holding his luggage.

The man told officers when he confronted the stranger, identified as Jeremy Pickinpaugh, he ran out the front door of his apartment.

LPD was able to get a physical description of Pickinpaugh from the victim and officers processed the scene, finding a broken window that was used to get inside the apartment with a shoe print on it.

A video game system and games were stolen, along with the victim’s luggage, according to police.

LPD said the apartment manager was able to give officers surveillance video of Pickinpaugh running from the building.

Officers said several hours later, Pickinpaugh returned to the apartment building and was recognized by the apartment manager who called police.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers made contact with Pickinpaugh who was taken into custody and is facing burglary charges.

LPD said officers compared the design on Pickinpaugh’s shoes which matched the shoe prints at the scene.

