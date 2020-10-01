Latest on Huskers offense

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At the position under the largest microscope the situation remains the same. Adrian Martinez remains the starting quarterback and the staff still really likes Luke McCaffrey, he has impressed while taking snaps with the starters. Beyond Luke the Huskers also like their depth at the position. That should bode well for the future, as it is now Luke and Adrian are making each other better, something that has to happen to elevate the program.

New Offensive Coordinator Matt Lubick says he can tell how much work the players have put in on their own adjusting to the new offense. It’s clearly never ideal to lose a spring camp while installing a new offense, but Lubick says the Huskers put the offense in once and now they are doing it a second time. That’s a great sign.

You can tell there is genuine excitement around the system, one that will feature down hill running like what you see in the NFL but also putting the ball in the hands of the skill players in space to give them opportunity to make a play.

It sounds like the tight ends will have a bigger role, Jack Stoll says there are adjustments to the routes that could turn a what used to be a five yard catch into a five yard catch and run of maybe 15 yards. He also says one the big differences with the new offense is the attention to detail. Whether it’s crisper routes or making sure everyone is doing what it takes to open holes for the running backs, there is a greater attention to detail.

In many cases a coach can come with an exciting new system but if nobody executes it doesn’t matter what you’re doing. That really where it begins.

