‘He lived the very best life’: Beloved dog honored with moving obituary

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS) - A golden retriever from South Carolina is being remembered around the world after his owner wrote an obituary for him and shared it on social media.

When her 7-year-old golden retriever died, Sallie Gregory Hammett wanted to send him off in style. She wrote and designed an obituary for Charlie and shared it on Twitter.

“I just wanted something to be sort of cathartic and capture all the emotions I was feeling and then also, just to remember all the little things about him, like his love of sticks and socks and peanut butter,” she said.

Charlie, a 7-year-old golden retriever, died to aggressive lymphoma on Sept. 13 after what his owner writes were “five months of bravery.” (Source: Sallie Gregory Hammett via CNN)

In it, she writes about how she adopted Charlie as a puppy. His favorite activities were “walking, stick collecting, swimming, smiling and snoozing.”

“He went with me everywhere. He went to work, he went hiking, he went tailgating at Clemson,” Gregory Hammett said.

I wrote my dog an obituary because of course I did. He was the best boy. pic.twitter.com/FKmqeivtq9 — Sallie Hammett (@SallieGHammett) September 22, 2020

Charlie was there when she first met her husband, David Hammett. The two were married last May.

“One of the things that I loved about her was Charlie. It was a definite plus. As I fell in love more and more with Sallie, Charlie was always there, too,” Hammett said.

On Sept. 13, Charlie died to aggressive lymphoma after what Gregory Hammett writes were “five months of bravery.”

The couple says Charlie’s final months were filled with as much joy and as much spoiling as they could give him, including an early September beach trip.

“He somehow held on long enough to make that beach trip, and it seemed like he used up all his last little bit of energy and juice,” Gregory Hammett said.

In early September, Charlie took one last trip to his favorite place, the beach. He dug holes, relaxed and swam in his happy final days. (Source: Sallie Gregory Hammett via CNN)

Since sharing her story, Gregory Hammett says her phone hasn’t stopped ringing. The obituary was retweeted by the creator of the popular Twitter accounts WeRateDogs and Thoughts of a Dog.

Despite the fact she will always miss her first real life companion, Gregory Hammett says she is thrilled to share Charlie’s story with the world.

“Charlie is definitely immortalized now and has made his mark on so many people, just like he did on me and David,” Gregory Hammett said.

In the obituary, she asked readers to give their own dogs “some extra love in honor of Charlie.”

