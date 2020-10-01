Advertisement

Dry trend likely continues in October as we wait for winter

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Climate Prediction Center released their latest outlook for the month of October and it unfortunately looks to continue the trend we’ve had the last several months. Odds heavily favor a drier than average month over much of the country. That’s not good news as typically only average 2.15″ of moisture in Omaha over the month anyway.

Drier than average month ahead
Drier than average month ahead(WOWT)
October
October(WOWT)

The latest Drought Monitor also was released today showing just how dry we are heading into what will likely be another dry month. We are now over a foot of moisture below average in the metro as we start the last quarter of the year.

As of October 1st
As of October 1st(WOWT)

Along with the drier weather, October appears to be one that trends to the warmer side as well. Long range forecasts seems to support warmer than average weather over the western half of the county while the southeast trends cooler. If the forecast for the first ten days of the month is any indication, that trend is lining up pretty well!

Temperature outlook
Temperature outlook(WOWT)

