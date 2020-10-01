David’s Evening Forecast - Patchy frost possible tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lots of sunshine across the area this morning, but clouds and gusty northwest winds rolled in this afternoon. That has kept temperatures on the chilly side, with most in the upper 50s heading into the evening. The gusty winds will stick around through sunset, but will quickly calm down tonight. Clouds should thin out as well, leading to a very chilly night. In fact, it may be the coolest night we’ve seen so far this season with lows in the upper 30s. With the chilly temperatures, some patchy frost is possible in the morning. However patchy clouds should keep us from seeing a widespread killing frost.

Frost Advisory Tonight (WOWT)

Temperatures will only slowly warm up Friday after the chilly morning. More clouds will likely lead to high temperatures only around 60 degrees. Winds will be on the lighter side, that at least will help things to feel a bit better. Clouds will really thicken up by Friday evening as a quick moving storm system slides into the area. Spotty showers may develop as early as Friday evening, but become more likely Friday night. While rain is likely, rainfall amounts look very light, so we will not see much of an impact to our current drought conditions.

Showers should move out early Saturday morning, but clouds will stick around keeping us cool both Saturday and Sunday. A much warmer pattern takes hold for next week, with temperatures jumping back into the 70s on Monday. Some areas may see highs nera 80 degrees through much of the week, with plenty of sun. However the forecast remains very dry, so drought conditions will likely only get worse through mid-October.

Warmer Weather Returns for Mid-October (WOWT)

