Advertisement

Council Bluffs celebrates major milestone for longtime road project

By Cecelia Jenkins
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The City of Council Bluffs is celebrating the completion of a project that took nearly 20 years to finish.

The new Eastern Hills Drive official opened to the public on Thursday morning.

“I’m going to admit that I’m the idiot that decided the roundabout was a good idea. Drive slowly around it until you get used to it please," Public Works Director Matt Cox said during a celebration commemorating the city’s newest stretch of road.

The newly paved roadway — which includes a roundabout — is part of the Connection Roadways program.

“The ease of access to Highway 6 now to Highway 92 is a big change, and I think it’s going to see a lot of use through the next few years,” Cox said.

City officials said the project took years of planning.

“We went to Washington, D.C., maybe as many as 15 years ago to talk to them about helping fund a portion of this project,” Mayor Matt Walsh said.

Eastern Hills Drive is the fifth portion of the project that addresses traffic concerns while also giving resident in the area more to do. The sixth and final segment of the $25 million project is set for completion in 2022.

“We love the bike trail and the walking trail along with it too along with the traffic moving quicker," Walsh said. “This project added nearly 3 miles to our system. So all the residents are going to see the benefit of that.”

It also improves access to the area, which benefits first-responders. Thursday morning, they were the first to drive along the road and around the roundabout.

“Being able to get to where they need to be is a big thing when you’re responding to an emergency or a disaster,” the mayor said.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Omaha Police investigate shooting into car with baby on board

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Omaha Police on Thursday were looking for a man who reportedly shot another man with his girl in the back seat.

Crime

Bailey Boswell trial: Boswell brought to tears as photos of Loofe’s body are shown to jury

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Defendant Bailey Boswell cried in the Dawson County Courtroom as the prosecution showed photos of Sydney Loofe’s dismembered body.

Crime

Omaha Police looking for information on liquor store shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
Omaha Police are asking for the public’s help with their investigation into a liquor store shooting that put a man into the hospital.

News

SUV crashes into Omaha zoo fence

Updated: 1 hour ago
An SUV crashed into a fence at the Omaha zoo early Thursday.

Latest News

News

Balcony fire prompts early morning evacuation at Ralston apartment complex

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WOWT 6 News
An apartment fire in Ralston sent one person to the hospital overnight.

News

Eastern Hills Drive project finally finished in Council Bluffs - 4PM

Updated: 1 hours ago
It's been 20 years, but finally a Council Bluffs neighborhood can celebrate the opening of Eastern Hills Drive.

News

KNICELY DONE: Meet Peter, a 78-year-old Papillion tree trimmer - 4PM

Updated: 1 hours ago
This local arborist has been working up in the air for many years. John Knicely introduces you to Peter, the 78-year-old tree trimmer.

News

OPD looking for info on liquor store shooting - 4PM

Updated: 1 hours ago
Omaha Police are looking for information on a liquor store shooting.

News

SUV crashes into zoo fence early Thursday - 4PM

Updated: 1 hours ago
A driver crashed a Jeep SUV into a fence at the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium early Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

News

One hurt in Ralston apartment complex fire - 4PM

Updated: 1 hours ago
One person was injured in a fire early Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at a Ralston apartment complex.