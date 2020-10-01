Council Bluffs celebrates major milestone for longtime road project

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The City of Council Bluffs is celebrating the completion of a project that took nearly 20 years to finish.

The new Eastern Hills Drive official opened to the public on Thursday morning.

“I’m going to admit that I’m the idiot that decided the roundabout was a good idea. Drive slowly around it until you get used to it please," Public Works Director Matt Cox said during a celebration commemorating the city’s newest stretch of road.

The newly paved roadway — which includes a roundabout — is part of the Connection Roadways program.

“The ease of access to Highway 6 now to Highway 92 is a big change, and I think it’s going to see a lot of use through the next few years,” Cox said.

City officials said the project took years of planning.

“We went to Washington, D.C., maybe as many as 15 years ago to talk to them about helping fund a portion of this project,” Mayor Matt Walsh said.

Eastern Hills Drive is the fifth portion of the project that addresses traffic concerns while also giving resident in the area more to do. The sixth and final segment of the $25 million project is set for completion in 2022.

“We love the bike trail and the walking trail along with it too along with the traffic moving quicker," Walsh said. “This project added nearly 3 miles to our system. So all the residents are going to see the benefit of that.”

It also improves access to the area, which benefits first-responders. Thursday morning, they were the first to drive along the road and around the roundabout.

“Being able to get to where they need to be is a big thing when you’re responding to an emergency or a disaster,” the mayor said.

