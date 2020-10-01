Advertisement

Big Ten’s testing plan

Source: MGN
Source: MGN(MGN)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Even though Nebraska has had daily rapid testing equipment for weeks now, today is the deadline every school in the Big Ten needs to start testing before every practice.

The conference also announces today it is partnering with Quidel Corporation and Biodesix, inc. to handle the testing. Every staff member and player will be tested first with the antigen tests from Quidel. If that comes back positive then that person will do a PCR test to confirm the result. If that is also positive, and it is a player, they will then sit out for at least 21 days. It’s not clear yet how long staff members will be away from the team.

The players will also be examined by a cardiologist, a step that includes labs and biomarkers, ECG, Echocardiogram and a Cardiac MRI. The players will not be able to return unless they receive clearance from the cardiologist.

“Along with its medical and scientific capabilities as a certified laboratory, Biodesix is committed to helping the Big Ten meet the testing requirements and reporting protocols established by the medical subcommittee and adopted by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C),” said Dr. Jim Borchers, Head Team Physician, The Ohio State University, and co-chair of the Big Ten Conference Return to Competition Task Force medical subcommittee.  Dr. Borchers added, "Quidel’s rapid antigen testing technology represents the ability to perform COVID-19 surveillance testing on a large scale with prompt results.

In an effort to make sure the rapid antigen tests are accurate, random players who test negative will do PCR tests to see if results match.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Huskers defense looks to put on the pads and bring the energy

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Rex Smith
Nebraska defensive coaches and players met with the media viz Zoom on Thursday after practice to talk about where they’re at as a unit, and their goals for 2020.Touching on a variety of topics, the word that kept getting used was ‘energy.’

Sports

Millard South uses week off to work fundamentals

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Millard South head coach Andy Means is certainly happy to be 3-1, but he feels his team’s first four games showed some glaring issues that needed corrected.The Patriots had week five off because their originally scheduled opponent was an OPS school.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Ralston vs. Elkhorn

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Week five Friday Night Fever highlights of Ralston at Elkhorn.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Blair vs. Bennington

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Week five Friday Night Fever highlights of Blair at Bennington.

Latest News

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Week five Friday Night Fever highlights of Elkhorn South against Papillion-La Vista.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Kearney vs. Bellevue West

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Week five Friday Night Fever highlights of Kearney at Bellevue West

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Papillion La-Vista South vs. Lincoln Southwest

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Week five Friday Night Fever highlights of Papillion-La Vista South at Lincoln Southwest.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Gretna vs. Bellevue East

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Week five Friday Night Fever highlights of 3-0 Gretna at Bellevue East.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Westside vs. Grand Island

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Week five Friday Night Fever highlights of Westside’s road trip to Grand Island.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Gross @ Roncalli

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Week five Friday Night Fever highlights of Gross at Roncalli.