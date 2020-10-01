Big Ten’s testing plan

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Even though Nebraska has had daily rapid testing equipment for weeks now, today is the deadline every school in the Big Ten needs to start testing before every practice.

The conference also announces today it is partnering with Quidel Corporation and Biodesix, inc. to handle the testing. Every staff member and player will be tested first with the antigen tests from Quidel. If that comes back positive then that person will do a PCR test to confirm the result. If that is also positive, and it is a player, they will then sit out for at least 21 days. It’s not clear yet how long staff members will be away from the team.

The players will also be examined by a cardiologist, a step that includes labs and biomarkers, ECG, Echocardiogram and a Cardiac MRI. The players will not be able to return unless they receive clearance from the cardiologist.

“Along with its medical and scientific capabilities as a certified laboratory, Biodesix is committed to helping the Big Ten meet the testing requirements and reporting protocols established by the medical subcommittee and adopted by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C),” said Dr. Jim Borchers, Head Team Physician, The Ohio State University, and co-chair of the Big Ten Conference Return to Competition Task Force medical subcommittee. Dr. Borchers added, "Quidel’s rapid antigen testing technology represents the ability to perform COVID-19 surveillance testing on a large scale with prompt results.

In an effort to make sure the rapid antigen tests are accurate, random players who test negative will do PCR tests to see if results match.

