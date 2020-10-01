Balcony fire prompts early morning evacuation at Ralston apartment complex

RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - An apartment fire sent one person to the hospital overnight.

Ralston Fire crews responded to a report of a fire at an apartment complex near 84th and L streets about 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Fire alarms prompted the evacuation of the building.

Investigators said the fire originated on the balcony of a second-floor apartment and that damage was limited to the exterior of the building.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Investigators are working to determine exactly what sparked the fire.

