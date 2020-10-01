Athlete of the week: Creighton Prep’s Ryan Kearney

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was an epic comeback for the Creighton Prep Junior Jays Friday night. Trailing 26-0 entering the fourth quarter it appeared to be over. 99% of the time that’s the case, this is the 1%.

After quickly scoring three touchdowns and making it a game, Creighton Prep was playing defense with two minutes to go, not exactly an ideal situation for a team trailing.

But the ball hit the ground and Ryan Kearney, a junior defensive end picked it up scoring a 63 yard game winning touchdown. That was the final points put on the board and it was courtesy a player who never scored a touchdown in their life at any level.

At 2-2, which is a huge difference from 1-3, Creighton Prep will hit the road to play North Platte tomorrow night. They are hoping for a better start.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.