Advertisement

Athlete of the week: Creighton Prep’s Ryan Kearney

Athlete of the week after scoring the game winning touchdown last Friday
Athlete of the week after scoring the game winning touchdown last Friday(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was an epic comeback for the Creighton Prep Junior Jays Friday night. Trailing 26-0 entering the fourth quarter it appeared to be over. 99% of the time that’s the case, this is the 1%.

After quickly scoring three touchdowns and making it a game, Creighton Prep was playing defense with two minutes to go, not exactly an ideal situation for a team trailing.

But the ball hit the ground and Ryan Kearney, a junior defensive end picked it up scoring a 63 yard game winning touchdown. That was the final points put on the board and it was courtesy a player who never scored a touchdown in their life at any level.

At 2-2, which is a huge difference from 1-3, Creighton Prep will hit the road to play North Platte tomorrow night. They are hoping for a better start.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Latest on Huskers offense

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joe Nugent
At the position under the largest microscope the situation remains the same. Adrian Martinez remains the starting quarterback and the staff still really likes Luke McCaffrey, he has impressed while taking snaps with the starters.

State

NU athletic department announces ways fans can fill Memorial Stadium virtually

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Nebraska Athletic Department has released details about ways fans can fill Memorial Stadium virtually this football season.

Sports

Big Ten’s testing plan

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Joe Nugent
Even though Nebraska has had daily rapid testing equipment for weeks now, today is the deadline every school in the Big Ten needs to start testing before every practice.

Sports

Huskers defense looks to put on the pads and bring the energy

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Nebraska defensive coaches and players met with the media viz Zoom on Thursday after practice to talk about where they’re at as a unit, and their goals for 2020.Touching on a variety of topics, the word that kept getting used was ‘energy.’

Latest News

Sports

Millard South uses week off to work fundamentals

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT
|
By Rex Smith
Millard South head coach Andy Means is certainly happy to be 3-1, but he feels his team’s first four games showed some glaring issues that needed corrected.The Patriots had week five off because their originally scheduled opponent was an OPS school.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Ralston vs. Elkhorn

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Week five Friday Night Fever highlights of Ralston at Elkhorn.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Blair vs. Bennington

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Week five Friday Night Fever highlights of Blair at Bennington.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Week five Friday Night Fever highlights of Elkhorn South against Papillion-La Vista.

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Kearney vs. Bellevue West

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Week five Friday Night Fever highlights of Kearney at Bellevue West

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Papillion La-Vista South vs. Lincoln Southwest

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT
|
By Joe Nugent
Week five Friday Night Fever highlights of Papillion-La Vista South at Lincoln Southwest.