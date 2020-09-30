Advertisement

Wednesday Sept. 30 COVID-19 update: 143 new cases in Douglas County

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reported 143 new cases Wednesday.

The total number of lives lost remains at 194.

The total cases in the community have reached 16,379.

There have been 12,481 confirmed recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Sept. 29 COVID-19 update
Sept. 28 COVID update
Sept. 27 COVID-19 update
Sept. 26 COVID-19 update
Sept. 25 COVID-19 update
Sept. 24 COVID-19 update
Sept. 23 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study: Neanderthal genes are a liability for COVID patients

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A study by European scientists published Wednesday by the journal Nature identifies a cluster of genes that are linked to a higher risk of hospitalization and respiratory failure in patients who are infected with the new coronavirus.

National

Timothy Ray Brown, 1st person cured of HIV, dies of cancer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Brown died Tuesday at his home in Palm Springs, California, according to a social media post by his partner, Tim Hoeffgen.

National

Cold weather means new challenges for struggling restaurants

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As temperatures start to slide in many parts of the country, restaurants will have to coax patrons to come back inside, and it’s anyone’s guess how many actually will.

National

Between COVID and wildfires, Calif. wineries suffer huge economic hit

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The Glass Fire in Napa County is having a profound impact on local wineries and those who depend on the visitors they attract.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it planned to lay off 28,000 workers in its parks division in California and Florida.

National

COVID: Surges, stimulus and safety

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Coronavirus cases are surging in nearly half of states and amongst college-aged people as one airport becomes the first in the nation to offer up tests to all passengers.

National

Trump on SCOTUS nomination

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Trump on SCOTUS: We won the election and therefore we have the right to choose her.

National Politics

Biden, Trump debate on COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Biden to Trump: Get out of your bunker, fix COVID

News

Omaha City Council discusses face mask ordinance ahead of vote next week

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The City Council is slated to discuss the city’s face mask ordinance during its meeting Tuesday afternoon.

National

Titans have NFL’s 1st COVID-19 outbreak; next game still on

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans' game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.