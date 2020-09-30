Wednesday Sept. 30 COVID-19 update: 143 new cases in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.
Douglas County update
The Douglas County Health Department reported 143 new cases Wednesday.
The total number of lives lost remains at 194.
The total cases in the community have reached 16,379.
There have been 12,481 confirmed recoveries.
REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.
