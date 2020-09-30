Advertisement

UNO charges students distance education fee amid pandemic

One student's distance education fee(WOWT)
By Alex McLoon
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Students at the University of Nebraska-Omaha are finding a new fee in their tuition this semester.

The distance education fee, or online fee, provides resources needed for developing and supporting courses, according to the University’s website.

The impact on students has lead to confusion. Senior Dallas Luckey will meet his instructors only through digital technology like Zoom, which is a free service. Luckey’s unsure why he’s being charged $455 to learn from his home.

“If you’re running a secured video chat, then yeah, I could understand, because those servers are expensive,” Luckey said.

UNO is charging students the online fee at different amounts.

A fee explanation page says the new distance learning fee is based on a student’s schedule and how their classes are delivered. There are four categories: in-person, remote, online, and hybrid. Each are charged at different rates, according to the University.

As the school aims to de-densify students on campus, housing at the Dodge and Scott campuses have reserved housing to isolate or quarantine student who contract COVID-19, according to a University spokesperson. No additional fees are charged, unlike the online fee.

“A few of my teachers have had to buy specific supplies to make online work, so I can understand where that fee is coming from," one freshman student said.

As some students say they understand, students like Dallas Luckey are left to wonder what the fees exactly pay for.

A University spokesperson referred 6 News back to the UNO’s fee explanation page, which says the online fee provides resources needed to develop and support courses using technologies, adding that the costs are associated with faculty training, communication, and other quality standards.

