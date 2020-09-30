Sexual assault suspect guilty on all counts

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Stephen Prior of Omaha was convicted of 1st-degree sexual assault, burglary, robbery, possession of a firearm to commit a felony, and multiple other charges for his involvement in a string of sexual assaults in 2017.

In October of 2017, Prior was identified as a suspect involved in a home invasion and attack near 156th and Giles Road. Following a manhunt, he was apprehended.

Investigators believed Prior to being connected to other sexual assaults in the area all with a common thread. Each of the victims worked in the medical field.

Today, he was found guilty of all counts.

