Sexual assault suspect guilty on all counts

(WOWT)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Stephen Prior of Omaha was convicted of 1st-degree sexual assault, burglary, robbery, possession of a firearm to commit a felony, and multiple other charges for his involvement in a string of sexual assaults in 2017.

In October of 2017, Prior was identified as a suspect involved in a home invasion and attack near 156th and Giles Road. Following a manhunt, he was apprehended.

Investigators believed Prior to being connected to other sexual assaults in the area all with a common thread. Each of the victims worked in the medical field.

Today, he was found guilty of all counts.

