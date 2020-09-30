Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Blustery northwest wind sends in the cooler air Wednesday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The morning starts off with much warmer air in the 50s in place but that won’t translate into a warmer afternoon. Highs will be cooler near 70 degrees this afternoon under the mostly sunny skies.

Hour by hour forecast
Hour by hour forecast(WOWT)

Along with the cooler air, strong northwest wind gusts near 40 mph are likely, especially this morning. That will add a little bite to the air as we warm this morning. Winds will back off a bit by the afternoon but will still be noticeable.

Wednesday Wind Gusts
Wednesday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

Cooler highs in the 60s are then likely the rest of the week. Lows are expected to drop into the upper 30s Friday morning but with some clouds passing over we’ll likely avoid frost this time around. There could be a little bit in some valleys north of the metro but nothing widespread. The only chance of rain in the area will be Saturday morning and it doesn’t appear to be anything heavy at this point. Click here for the full 10 day forecast.

