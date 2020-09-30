Advertisement

Police identify victims of shooting at private club in Waterloo, Iowa

(Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - Police have identified the man and woman who were killed after gunfire broke out this weekend inside a private club in Waterloo, Iowa.

The Waterloo Police Department said in a news release Wednesday that they are 22-year-old Da’Curious (Dacarious) T. Burkett of Waterloo and 28-year-old Takeya M. Hogan-Camp of West Des Moines, Iowa. Police say at least two individuals began shooting at each other at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

Six other people were also were treated for gunshot wounds and four were hurt by broken glass or other debris while fleeing.

