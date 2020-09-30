Advertisement

Omaha man in custody for allegedly impersonating U.S. Marshal

By Brian Mastre
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man in custody for allegedly impersonating law enforcement. One former acquaintance says he terrorized her by showing up at her former employer and then her front door.

The Omaha man is in custody at the county jail and due here in federal court tomorrow afternoon. What stands out is the suspect seemed committed to his story.

He looks the part of law enforcement. His name is Jeff Ostdiek. The 55-year-old claims to be a U.S. Marshal, but he’s not. He even has a star on his belt.

On September 14th according to the affidavit, he arranged a meeting with the Sarpy County Sheriff to discuss public safety under the umbrella of a U.S. Marshal.

A week later he shows up at a business near Oak View Mall wearing this looking for a former acquaintance who no longer worked there.

During that time, Omaha Police were called to a plumbing business after saying the same guy, identifying as a U.S. Marshal had confronted a female employee, yelling at her.

Officers issued a ban and bar notice and noted in the report, he appeared to have “mental health issues.”

Days later, it escalated.

According to court documents, Jeff Ostdiek allegedly showed up at a Sarpy County home dressed as an officer, rattling the door handle and insisting he was a U.S. Marshal -- wanting to know if the homeowner had a 14-year-old child who was his.

She said she saw his gun in a holster. She called the police explaining they briefly dated 15-years ago and don’t have a child together.

She went to court fearing for her family’s safety to get a protection order.

It’s understandable why the woman was terrified when he showed up on her doorstep. She said they had dated approximately 3-times – and again, that was 15-years ago.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Denouncing extremist groups -6:30PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
Debate aftermath in the metro.

News

Man in custody for allegedly impersonating US Marshal - 6:30 PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
An Omaha man in custody for allegedly impersonating law enforcement. One former acquaintance says he terrorized her by showing up at her former employer and then her front door.

News

Governor denounces white supremacists groups, falls short of calling out president

Updated: 1 hours ago
President Trump’s failure to denounce a white supremacist group in Tuesday night’s presidential debate is sparking concern right here in Nebraska.

News

Nebraska Secretary of State addresses election security

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gov. Ricketts update on Medicaid and election security

Latest News

News

Nebraska prepares to roll out Medicaid expansion

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gov. Ricketts update on Medicaid and election security

News

Mask mandate in Douglas County-5PM

Updated: 2 hours ago
COVID-19 cases are up across the state of Nebraska. Experts say Douglas County now mirrors the state. Now, many are questioning if masks work.

News

FBI Omaha man hunt- 5PM

Updated: 2 hours ago
he Federal Bureau of Investigation Omaha Division is asking for the public’s help identifying an unknown man who may have information about the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

News

COVID-19 cases are going up in Douglas County, experts say don’t let up on wearing masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
COVID-19 cases are up across the state of Nebraska. Experts say Douglas County now mirrors the state. Now, many are questioning if masks work.

News

Legally handicapped tenants question towing company’s right to tow them from parking spots

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
Anger and frustration tonight over cars being towed from handicap spots in an Omaha apartment complex. The vehicle owners are not only tenants, but they have state-issued handicap placards.

State

Nebraska gets $46 million in federal money for road repairs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nebraska will receive more than $46 million in federal money to help pay for repairs to roads and bridges that were needed after widespread flooding struck the state in the spring of 2019.