Omaha man in custody for allegedly impersonating U.S. Marshal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man in custody for allegedly impersonating law enforcement. One former acquaintance says he terrorized her by showing up at her former employer and then her front door.

The Omaha man is in custody at the county jail and due here in federal court tomorrow afternoon. What stands out is the suspect seemed committed to his story.

He looks the part of law enforcement. His name is Jeff Ostdiek. The 55-year-old claims to be a U.S. Marshal, but he’s not. He even has a star on his belt.

On September 14th according to the affidavit, he arranged a meeting with the Sarpy County Sheriff to discuss public safety under the umbrella of a U.S. Marshal.

A week later he shows up at a business near Oak View Mall wearing this looking for a former acquaintance who no longer worked there.

During that time, Omaha Police were called to a plumbing business after saying the same guy, identifying as a U.S. Marshal had confronted a female employee, yelling at her.

Officers issued a ban and bar notice and noted in the report, he appeared to have “mental health issues.”

Days later, it escalated.

According to court documents, Jeff Ostdiek allegedly showed up at a Sarpy County home dressed as an officer, rattling the door handle and insisting he was a U.S. Marshal -- wanting to know if the homeowner had a 14-year-old child who was his.

She said she saw his gun in a holster. She called the police explaining they briefly dated 15-years ago and don’t have a child together.

She went to court fearing for her family’s safety to get a protection order.

It’s understandable why the woman was terrified when he showed up on her doorstep. She said they had dated approximately 3-times – and again, that was 15-years ago.

