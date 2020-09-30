Nebraska officials assure election secure; state prepared for Medicaid expansion

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and other state officials are giving an update Wednesday morning on the security of the November election as well as the expansion of Medicaid, which goes into effect on Thursday.

Joining the governor for his update was Secretary of State Bob Evnen; Dannette Smith, CEO of the state Department of Health and Human Services; and Jeremy Brunssen, interim director of Medicaid and long-term care at DHHS.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

