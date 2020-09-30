Nebraska gets $46 million in federal money for road repairs

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska will receive more than $46 million in federal money to help pay for repairs to roads and bridges that were needed after widespread flooding struck the state in the spring of 2019.

The federal money is part of $574 million in emergency aid announced Tuesday that the U.S. Transportation Department is distributing to 39 states and Puerto Rico.

Nebraska transportation officials have said the flooding in March 2019 forced the closure of 3,300 miles of highway in the state and damaged 27 bridges.

