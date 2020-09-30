Advertisement

More metro small businesses push online stores amid pandemic

file photo
file photo(KTUU)
By John Chapman
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Retailers are expecting the number of people shopping online this Christmas season to increase.

Here in the metro, some small businesses with no online presence are busy working to establish themselves on the internet.

Last year the Small Business Association along with the Service Corps of Retired Executives, or SCORE, held a marketing academy and 3,500 people participated, using the workshops to better market their business online.

This year officials tell us more than 7,000 people have signed up for the academy.

“They have to have that 24-hour store, so they have access. The public has access to them instead which is a change with this current pandemic environment. We’re under this makes a big difference to not only the business owner but to the customer, they have more time to shop,” said Leon Milobar, with the Small Business Association.

Because of the pandemic, this year’s marketing academy will be virtual, the workshops begin on October 6th, if you’re interested you can call the Small Business Association at 402-221-7200.

