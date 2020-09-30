McCook woman pleads not guilty in husband’s shooting death

McCOOK, Neb. (AP) - A 79-year-old McCook woman accused of killing her husband while he slept has pleaded not guilty.

Lavetta Langdon is charged with first-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon in Larry Langdon’s death on Aug. 20 at their McCook home. She entered her pleas Monday in Red Willow County Court.

Investigators have said Lavetta Langdon complained about domestic abuse from her husband for years. Court documents say she shot him while he slept after he struck her twice during an argument. She remains jailed on $5 million bond.

