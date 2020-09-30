Advertisement

Mallory’s Midday Forecast - Windy weather for Wednesday! Cooler start to October

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday didn’t start off quite as chilly as Tuesday, due to higher winds, some cloud cover, and slightly higher dew points. It was still a nice, refreshing morning with temperatures in the 50s!

Mostly sunny skies are on tap today, but highs will top out several degrees cooler than Tuesday – all thanks to a front that moved through this morning. This front redirected winds (which are now coming in from the NNW), allowing cooler air to filter back into the region. It’ll be a blustery day, with gusts 35 to even 40 mph. Highs should warm into the upper-60s and lower-70s this afternoon.

Hour by hour wind gusts today
Hour by hour wind gusts today(WOWT)

We’ll drop into the 40s tonight, with highs Thursday through Sunday just in the low to mid-60s. Thursday night will be especially chilly, as temperatures drop into the upper-30s. A few outlying areas may have to worry about the threat of frost, but most of us should be *just* warm enough to avoid it.

Saturday morning will bring us a brief chance for rain; otherwise the extended forecast is looking quite dry. Things will really start to warm back up next week, with highs flirting with 80°!

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Blustery northwest wind sends in the cooler air Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
By Rusty Lord
The morning starts off with much warmer air in the 50s in place but that won’t translate into a warmer afternoon.

David’s Evening Forecast - Great warm up today, chillier for the rest of the week

Updated: 20 hours ago
By David Koeller
After a chilly morning, a great warm up this afternoon with highs approaching 80. More chilly weather is set to move in for the rest of the week.

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Cooler start before a warmer fall afternoon

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:26 AM CDT
By Rusty Lord
We’re starting Tuesday morning on a much cooler note but will easily top yesterday’s high in the 60s.

David’s Evening Forecast - Breezy and cool tonight, warmer Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT
By David Koeller
Chilly and breezy for the overnight, but a brief warm up to look forward to for the middle of the week.

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Blustery weather to start a windy and cooler week

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:07 AM CDT
By Rusty Lord
Partly to mostly cloudy skies are likely today as we start a cooler and windy week.