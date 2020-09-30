Mallory’s Midday Forecast - Windy weather for Wednesday! Cooler start to October

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday didn’t start off quite as chilly as Tuesday, due to higher winds, some cloud cover, and slightly higher dew points. It was still a nice, refreshing morning with temperatures in the 50s!

Mostly sunny skies are on tap today, but highs will top out several degrees cooler than Tuesday – all thanks to a front that moved through this morning. This front redirected winds (which are now coming in from the NNW), allowing cooler air to filter back into the region. It’ll be a blustery day, with gusts 35 to even 40 mph. Highs should warm into the upper-60s and lower-70s this afternoon.

Hour by hour wind gusts today (WOWT)

We’ll drop into the 40s tonight, with highs Thursday through Sunday just in the low to mid-60s. Thursday night will be especially chilly, as temperatures drop into the upper-30s. A few outlying areas may have to worry about the threat of frost, but most of us should be *just* warm enough to avoid it.

Saturday morning will bring us a brief chance for rain; otherwise the extended forecast is looking quite dry. Things will really start to warm back up next week, with highs flirting with 80°!

