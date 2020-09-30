Advertisement

Governor denounces white supremacists groups, falls short of calling out president

President Trump’s failure to denounce the Proud Boys in Tuesday night’s debate is sparking concern in Nebraska
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - President Trump’s failure to denounce a white supremacist group in Tuesday night’s presidential debate is sparking concern right here in Nebraska.

While Governor Pete Ricketts condemned such groups on Wednesday, the Anti Defamation League told 6 News it’s not enough.

“Proud Boys, Proud Boys stand back and stand by” said President Donald Trump.

Those words triggering celebration among the Proud Boys and fear among potential targets.

“I got a lot of texts and emails from people immediately following that and the common theme through all of them was that they were afraid,” said Murphy Wulfgar, Associate Director, Anti-Defamation League, Plains States Region.

The FBI classifies the Proud Boys as an extremist group; this summer members were spotted at pro-police rally at Memorial Park in Omaha.

“People walked away from that debate. Particularly that moment … feeling unsafe and feeling that somehow what they believe, and what they feel they are is being threatened and the threat is being condoned,” said Wulfgar.

6 News asked Governor Ricketts what he had to say to Nebraskans in light of the president’s comments.

“Proud Boys and standing by or whatever, I don’t recall exactly what the quote was, but again I think we have fine police and National Guard and we don’t need any of these groups getting involved.”

When asked directly if he would condemn white supremacy groups the Governor said, “Absolutely, there’s not a place for white supremacy groups in Nebraska or our country.”

“We obviously applaud the denouncement of white supremacy in any form even in the most general forms,” said Wulfgar. “Because that’s more than we got in the debate.”

But there’s concern the governor’s message is muddied by his praise of the president.

“In regards to the debate last night,” said the Governor. “I thought the president was really strong.”

“The unwillingness of folks to call the president out for his behavior is where I think our leadership lacks resolve,” said Wulfgar.

It’s important to note the Proud Boys have not been connected to any known crimes or violence in the metro.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Denouncing extremist groups -6:30PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
Debate aftermath in the metro.

News

Man in custody for allegedly impersonating US Marshal - 6:30 PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
An Omaha man in custody for allegedly impersonating law enforcement. One former acquaintance says he terrorized her by showing up at her former employer and then her front door.

News

Omaha man in custody for allegedly impersonating U.S. Marshal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
An Omaha man in custody for allegedly impersonating law enforcement.

News

Nebraska Secretary of State addresses election security

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gov. Ricketts update on Medicaid and election security

Latest News

News

Nebraska prepares to roll out Medicaid expansion

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gov. Ricketts update on Medicaid and election security

News

Mask mandate in Douglas County-5PM

Updated: 2 hours ago
COVID-19 cases are up across the state of Nebraska. Experts say Douglas County now mirrors the state. Now, many are questioning if masks work.

News

FBI Omaha man hunt- 5PM

Updated: 2 hours ago
he Federal Bureau of Investigation Omaha Division is asking for the public’s help identifying an unknown man who may have information about the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

News

COVID-19 cases are going up in Douglas County, experts say don’t let up on wearing masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
COVID-19 cases are up across the state of Nebraska. Experts say Douglas County now mirrors the state. Now, many are questioning if masks work.

News

Legally handicapped tenants question towing company’s right to tow them from parking spots

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
Anger and frustration tonight over cars being towed from handicap spots in an Omaha apartment complex. The vehicle owners are not only tenants, but they have state-issued handicap placards.

State

Nebraska gets $46 million in federal money for road repairs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nebraska will receive more than $46 million in federal money to help pay for repairs to roads and bridges that were needed after widespread flooding struck the state in the spring of 2019.