FBI searching for man who may have info on sexual assault victim

FBI is asking for the public’s help identifying an unknown man.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation Omaha Division is asking for the public’s help identifying an unknown man who may have information about the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The FBI released photographs of the man, known only as John Doe 42, on Wednesday.

Since the FBI is unsure where this individual is, all field offices in the U.S. are being asked to be on the lookout.

The FBI released the following information about the situation:

"Initial videos of the unidentified male, John Doe 42, shown with a child were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August of 2019. The EXIF data embedded within the video files indicated that the files were produced in October of 2015.

He is described as a white male with gray hair and wearing a red and black plaid shirt. He is heard speaking English in the video. Due to the age of the images, it is possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images."

