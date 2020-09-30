Advertisement

Facebook begins to merge DMs for Instagram, Messenger

There’s no need for a Facebook account
Facebook takes a big step in linking Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.
Facebook takes a big step in linking Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.(Source: Facebook, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Facebook has taken a big step toward its goal of integrating Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

Some Instagram users will now be able to direct message their friends on Messenger without needing a Facebook account.

Facebook announced the development in cross-platform messaging on Wednesday.

The company owns Instagram and Messenger, as well as WhatsApp.

Linking all three platforms could solidify Facebook’s dominance over the messaging market.

It could also protect the social media giant from being broken up as it faces antitrust scrutiny from government regulators because the systems would be deeply linked.

Last year, Facebook announced plans to integrate Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Ralph Abraham discusses the SCOTUS vacancy

Updated: 7 minutes ago

National

Abraham reacts to the first debate

Updated: 19 minutes ago

National

Hot, dry conditions stoke devastating California wildfires

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Glass and Zogg fires are among nearly 30 wildfires burning in California.

National

NFL: Steelers and Titans will play Monday or Tuesday

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The NFL said Sunday’s Steelers-Titans game is being postponed and moved to Monday or Tuesday amid the Titans' coronavirus outbreak.

National

AG seeks delay in releasing Breonna Taylor grand jury files

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office filed a motion Wednesday morning asking for a week’s delay to enable the redaction of names and personal information.

Latest News

State

Nebraska officials assure election secure; state prepared for Medicaid expansion

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and other state officials are giving an update Wednesday morning on the security of the November election as well as the expansion of Medicaid, which goes into effect on Thursday.

News

UNO fees --10PM

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Students at the University of Nebraska-Omaha are finding a new fee in their tuition this semester.

Crime

FBI searching for man who may have info on sexual assault victim

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
FBI is asking for the public’s help identifying an unknown man who may have information about the identity of a child victim.

National

Economy plunges 31.4% in spring but big rebound expected

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
The U.S. economy plunged at an unprecedented rate this spring and even with a record rebound expected in the just-ended third quarter, the U.S. economy will likely shrink this year, the first time that has happened since the Great Recession.

Coronavirus

Study: Neanderthal genes are a liability for COVID patients

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A study by European scientists published Wednesday by the journal Nature identifies a cluster of genes that are linked to a higher risk of hospitalization and respiratory failure in patients who are infected with the new coronavirus.