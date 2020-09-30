David’s Evening Forecast - Blustery this evening, chilly end to the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Winds kicked in quickly today, with gusts over 40mph at times this afternoon. The strong northwest winds keeping temperatures a bit cooler than yesterday, with highs only around 70 degrees. Winds will remain on the gusty side into the early evening, but should die down some after sunset. We’ll still see a northwest wind around 10mph overnight, continuing to pull in cooler air. Temperatures tonight will be on the chilly side, with lows dipping to around 45 degrees in the metro.

Skies will be partly sunny in the morning on Thursday, which will initially help to warm us up. However winds will increase once again, with wind gusts to near 30mph possible out of the northwest. While the winds won’t be a strong as today, they will still pull in cooler air. We’ll also see some clouds in the afternoon, helping to keep temperatures below average. High temperatures likely only top out around 60 degrees.

Some of the coolest air of the season so far is expected Thursday night into Friday morning, with lows dipping into the mid and upper 30s across the metro! Temperatures may even approach the freezing mark across parts of northwest Iowa into central Iowa where some patchy frost will be possible. At this time, it does not appear we will see a widespread killing frost, but you may consider taking steps to protect sensitive plants for Friday morning. We’ll stay cool into the weekend, with a few spotty showers possible Saturday morning. Temperatures will top out in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday.

A warmer trend is still on track for next week. Temperatures should rebound into the 70s on Monday, with 80s possible by Tuesday or Wednesday. Long range trends favor above average temperatures as we move into the middle of October, so more warm to almost summer-like conditions are possible.

Warmer trend for October (WOWT)

