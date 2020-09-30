Alert issued for missing elderly Nebraska man

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol has issued an alert for an elderly man with dementia who is missing from Cedar County.

The “endangered missing alert” is for 81-year-old Robert Wiechelman. He is described as 6 feet tall, 201 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen Wednesday morning in Coleridge and is thought to be driving a blue 2018 Subaru Legacy.

Authorities say Wiechelman may be on his way to Arizona.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911; or contact the Cedar County Sheriff’s office at 402-254-6884.

