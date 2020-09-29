Advertisement

West Nile case reported in Douglas County

Mosquito
Mosquito(mgn)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department has confirmed the first case of human West Nile Virus.

The individual is a woman in her 20s who was hospitalized with West Nile meningitis, the more severe form of the disease, according to the release. She has since been released.

Late summer and early fall are typically when West Nile cases increase. The Douglas County Health Department recommends the following to avoid mosquito bites:

  • Apply a mosquito repellant containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus. Be sure to follow label instructions.
  • Minimize your activities outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
  • Wear loose, long-sleeved shirts, plus pants, shoes, and socks when you are outdoors.
  • Remove all standing water near your home.
  • Empty buckets and pet dishes daily and birdbaths on a weekly basis.
  • Clear weeds and anything else that may obstruct water from draining properly.
  • Follow proper swimming pool maintenance procedures and keep water moving in ponds or fountains.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Cooler start before a warmer fall afternoon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
We’re starting Tuesday morning on a much cooler note but will easily top yesterday’s high in the 60s.

News

Homeless shelter prepares to send students safely back to school

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Open Door Mission is making every effort to protect both its children and everyone else in the shelter from COVID-19.

News

Fight for Nebraska’s 2nd congressional district

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
Saturday Jill Biden campaigned in Douglas county for Joe Biden, Monday night Donald Trump Jr. was in town for his father. They are pushing for Nebraska’s second congressional district which presents a highly desired electoral vote.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Breezy and cool tonight, warmer Tuesday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Chilly and breezy for the overnight, but a brief warm up to look forward to for the middle of the week.

Latest News

News

Douglas County Corrections officials give press conference

Updated: 18 hours ago
Douglas County Corrections Director Mike Myers and a representative from Douglas County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Monday afternoon.

News

Governor Rickets holds annual Wellness awards

Updated: 18 hours ago
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is honoring Nebraska employers who have dedicated leadership, resources, and time to wellness in the workplace.

Coronavirus

Monday Sept. 28 COVID-19 update: 158 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

News

Ernst shooting--10PM

Updated: 22 hours ago
Omaha Police were called to the area of 50th and Ernst Sunday where they found a man with several gunshot wounds.

News

Omaha Police investigate shooting near 50th and Ernst

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
Omaha Police were called to the area of 50th and Ernst Sunday where they found a man with several gunshot wounds.