West Nile case reported in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department has confirmed the first case of human West Nile Virus.

The individual is a woman in her 20s who was hospitalized with West Nile meningitis, the more severe form of the disease, according to the release. She has since been released.

Late summer and early fall are typically when West Nile cases increase. The Douglas County Health Department recommends the following to avoid mosquito bites:

Apply a mosquito repellant containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus. Be sure to follow label instructions.

Minimize your activities outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear loose, long-sleeved shirts, plus pants, shoes, and socks when you are outdoors.

Remove all standing water near your home.

Empty buckets and pet dishes daily and birdbaths on a weekly basis.

Clear weeds and anything else that may obstruct water from draining properly.

Follow proper swimming pool maintenance procedures and keep water moving in ponds or fountains.

