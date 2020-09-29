Advertisement

Unfinished project troubles senior, trade company

Construction tools
Construction tools(WEAU)
By Mike McKnight
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A widow poured her heart and money into a unique project. A middleman company recommended a contractor to do a lot of the work, but little has been done.

A special name.

Margo Schmiesing said, “Chateau on The Lake.”

For a special place.

Margo Schmiesing has been shedding tears instead, instead of creating laughter and memories.

“He took my money, and he took the promise that he left, and he just walked out.”

The widow paid a flooring contractor $2,500 down in mid-August with the job started followed by many excuses and no work completed.

Not only did the tile contractor leave without finishing the job, but he also pulled out the working toilet, and here it sits.

His phone disconnected; contractor Kevin Osborne texted after we found him using another.

Osborne claims, “I have a series of unfortunate events including being displaced from my home due to a fire. She can expect I will get the work done as promised I hope this week.”

Margo said, “He had an obligation to complete the work he signed up for.”

A barter-based middleman recommended the contractor to the senior citizen because of his good reviews and referrals.  But Itex has since kicked Kevin Osborne out of the program.

Terri Smieja, Itex owner said, “Oh you can’t imagine how disappointing, because Margo is an older client, so we are very careful when we are dealing with the older customers who we are dealing with.”

The company owner says she’ll also educate senior citizen clients to not give too much money upfront and help Margo find someone more reliable.

“Just come do the work,” said Margo.

The barter and trade company says that in 23 years this is the first issue with completion of an agreement. From now it will run background checks on companies using the service rather than rely solely on referrals and reviews.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mark Gudgel to run for Omaha mayoral candidacy

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Local school teacher Mark Gudgel announced today he is running for mayor.

News

West Nile case reported in Douglas County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The Douglas County Health Department has confirmed the first case of human West Nile Virus.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Cooler start before a warmer fall afternoon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
We’re starting Tuesday morning on a much cooler note but will easily top yesterday’s high in the 60s.

News

Homeless shelter prepares to send students safely back to school

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Open Door Mission is making every effort to protect both its children and everyone else in the shelter from COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Fight for Nebraska’s 2nd congressional district

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
Saturday Jill Biden campaigned in Douglas county for Joe Biden, Monday night Donald Trump Jr. was in town for his father. They are pushing for Nebraska’s second congressional district which presents a highly desired electoral vote.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Breezy and cool tonight, warmer Tuesday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Chilly and breezy for the overnight, but a brief warm up to look forward to for the middle of the week.

News

Douglas County Corrections officials give press conference

Updated: 19 hours ago
Douglas County Corrections Director Mike Myers and a representative from Douglas County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Monday afternoon.

News

Governor Rickets holds annual Wellness awards

Updated: 19 hours ago
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is honoring Nebraska employers who have dedicated leadership, resources, and time to wellness in the workplace.

Coronavirus

Monday Sept. 28 COVID-19 update: 158 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.