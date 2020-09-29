Tuesday Sept. 29 COVID-19 update: 143 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.
Douglas County update
The Douglas County Health Department reported 143 new cases Tuesday and one new death.
The total number of lives lost is now 194 after a man over 75 passed.
The total cases in the community have reached 16,236.
There have been 12,367 confirmed recoveries.
