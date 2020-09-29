Advertisement

Tuesday Sept. 29 COVID-19 update: 143 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reported 143 new cases Tuesday and one new death.

The total number of lives lost is now 194 after a man over 75 passed.

The total cases in the community have reached 16,236.

There have been 12,367 confirmed recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla.
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
