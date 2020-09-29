Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Cooler start before a warmer fall afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting Tuesday morning on a much cooler note but will easily top yesterday’s high in the 60s. With mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies we’re expected to make a run at 80 degrees this afternoon.

Warmer Tuesday (WOWT)

Along with the warmth, a west-northwest wind will gust to near 30 mph by late afternoon. That is weaker than yesterday but still noteworthy.

Breezy wind Tuesday (WOWT)

By Wednesday morning another push of gusty northwest wind will bring in some cooler air that is expected to stick around the rest of the week. Gusty northwest winds up near 40 mph will keep highs in the lower 70s Wednesday. Less wind is likely the rest of the week but cooler highs near 60s will take us right into the weekend.

3 day cooling trend (WOWT)

