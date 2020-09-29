Opening statements begin in Boswell murder case

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Opening statements began in the Bailey Boswell trial on Friday morning.

Boswell is charged with first-degree murder, improper disposal of human remains, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Boswell is accused of killing 24-year-old Sydney Loofe in November of 2017 after the two met on the dating app Tinder.

Her co-conspirator Aubrey Trail was found guilty of the same crime in July 2019.

During opening statements, the prosecution walked the jury, made up of eight men and seven women, through the timeline of events, which started in November 2017 when Boswell and Loofe met on a dating app.

The timeline ended when Loofe’s body was found dismembered in Clay County.

The prosecution talked about the early investigations into Boswell and Trail’s whereabouts after the disappearance, which featured multiple Facebook live videos of the two claiming their innocence.

The prosecution spoke for nearly an hour, while Boswell’s attorney, Todd Lancaster, spoke for roughly 10 minutes.

Lancaster told the jury to remember that their responsibility is to focus on the facts and to critically analyze the prosecution’s case.

He also told them not to be distracted by graphic images that will be shown by the prosecution.

On Monday, the prosecution is scheduled to call its first witness as the trial continues.

