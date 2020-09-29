Omaha Gives ends annual online donation drive for local nonprofits

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Community Foundation announced Tuesday that after eight years, it is ceasing its annual Omaha Gives donation drive in favor of a new partnership focused on year-round giving.

According to a post on the foundation’s website, OCF has launched a new effort with SHARE Omaha to help local nonprofits with their ongoing fundraising efforts, volunteer recruitment, and other philanthropic goals.

“The partnership to elevate a single online giving platform will allow each group to focus on what they do best,” the release states.

Omaha Gives has raised $58 million in donations for more than 1,000 local nonprofits since the first event in May 2012, according to the post.

In an email sent to area nonprofits, OCF said its board approved the organization’s strategic plan earlier this month, which included the partnership a transition from the Omaha Gives donation portal to SHARE Omaha. The final transition will take place in the spring, according to a post on the Omaha Gives website.

“The giving day and year-round platform have far surpassed our expectations and it has been inspiring for our entire team to cheer for and support your success every year,” the email said.

Donna Kush, CEO and President of the foundation, said in a statement: “While Omaha Gives has been an integral part of our work throughout the last decade, we see the incredible opportunity to combine our efforts for greater nonprofit impact. We are eager to support SHARE Omaha as they build upon a dynamic and robust online resource that will support donors and nonprofits in exciting ways into the future.”

SHARE Omaha executive director Marjorie Maas said in the release that joining the new platform will give local nonprofits “free promotional benefits right away.”

