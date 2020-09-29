Omaha couple recycles cans for a good cause

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha couple is turning cans into cash for a good cause.

Pat and Dick Galusha have been recycling cans and bottles inside Immanuel’s Arboretum Village for 16 years.

They’ve got 32 volunteers inside the facility helping out.

The money is then used for a variety of things for the Arboretum community.

Galusha says he really enjoys the social aspect of their recycling projects.

“The interaction of this community, we’re known for being the most friendly. We got a great staff and they encourage communication with each other, and we have different parties and always have different things going on here,” said Dick Galusha, the organizer.

Galusha said that the pandemic has caused some things to change but says it’s still business as usual with the recycling.

