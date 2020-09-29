LIVE: Omaha City Council discussing face mask ordinance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City Council is slated to discuss the city’s face mask ordinance during its meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The ordinance, which went into effect Aug. 11 and was extended by a 5-2 council vote in September, is set to expire Oct. 20.

