LIVE: Omaha City Council discussing face mask ordinance

Omaha City Council
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City Council is slated to discuss the city’s face mask ordinance during its meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The ordinance, which went into effect Aug. 11 and was extended by a 5-2 council vote in September, is set to expire Oct. 20.

Watch a livestream of this portion of the city council meeting below, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 New for updates.

