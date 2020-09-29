Millard South uses week off to work fundamentals

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard South head coach Andy Means is certainly happy to be 3-1, but he feels his team’s first four games showed some glaring issues that needed corrected.

The Patriots had week five off because their originally scheduled opponent was an OPS school.

Means said the team had a great week of practice and focused on the basics.

“I was proud of the way they came and they worked hard last week, and now they’re ready to play a game,” Means said.

The team is definitely ready to get back to games, especially with their last they played game being a loss.

“We want to get back on the field pretty bad right now. It’s not revenge in a way, but just trying to say we’re a team out here," said senior quarterback TJ Urban. "I mean, we’re just like Bell West and Westside. We’re trying to compete for the same thing. We’re just trying to go out there and compete.”

The Patriots travel to Lincoln on Friday to lake on Pius X.

