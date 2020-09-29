Advertisement

Mark Gudgel to run for Omaha mayoral candidacy

Local school teacher Mark Gudgel announced today he is running for mayor.
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local school teacher Mark Gudgel announced today he is running for mayor.

According to a release, his focus will be prioritizing young people, small businesses, and infrastructure throughout the city.

“We must do everything in our power to make Omaha the city our children want to call home,” Gudgel said in the release.

His release also describes his experience in public service, “His mayoral campaign stresses his role as a public servant as an ideal fit for the mayor’s office. Gudgel is a 17-year veteran of public schools, teaching English and coaching cross country and women’s basketball at Omaha North High Magnet School for the past six years. Previously, Gudgel founded and served as executive director of the Educators' Institute for Human Rights for six years, supporting teachers in Rwanda as the nation continued recovering from genocide. He earned his doctorate in Character Education and has taught as an adjunct professor in Nebraska Wesleyan’s M.Ed. program.”

