Advertisement

Homeless shelter prepares to send students safely back to school

Open Door Mission is making every effort to protect the children and others at the shelter from COVID-19.
So far this school year, more than 3,800 students statewide have missed school due to quarantine.
So far this school year, more than 3,800 students statewide have missed school due to quarantine.(KFYR)
By Tara Campbell
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Open Door Mission is getting making every effort to protect both the children and everyone else at the shelter from COVID-19.

“We have close to 60 school-aged children who are registered students at Omaha Public Schools,” said Candace Gregory, President and CEO, Open Door Mission. “Along with those children we have children who are attending all the other districts from Millard, to Bellevue, Council Bluffs, to Bennington.”

Most students from those other districts have already returned to class; next week OPS students will also be on their way

“Our children going to school absolutely brings forth a higher risk because now I have children going to over 8 school districts and coming back,” said Gregory, noting they’re doing everything possible to keep them from bringing the virus back with them.

“We’ve been very blessed not to have any of our children here get COVID,” said Gregory. “We have not been as successful with adults, we’ve had a few waves.”

Open Door Mission has seen a total of 40 cases of COVID-19 among staff and guests; going to great lengths to try and keep that number down.

A part of that is still doing two temperatures checks and symptom checks on our guests daily," said Gregory. “We are still cleaning during waking hours from seven in the morning to 10 in the evening; not only cleaning but disinfecting,” said Gregory. "We actually bought commercial foggers that you would see in a hospital setting so that our maintenance staff can come through and that fog just lands all those crevices and areas we can’t get with a cloth.

And while they’re glad to see the children getting back to school, there are some mixed-feelings

“At the same time I have concerns for children who have underlying health issues, or teachers, or even family members who have those types of health issues,” said Gregory. “Two of our children here will continue to remote learn because it is not safe for them to be around other children for their health reasons.”

The shelter will also be offering a free flu shot to its roughly 900 guests starting next week in effort to try and keep everyone safe and healthy.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UNO charges students distance education fee amid pandemic

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alex McLoon
Students at the University of Nebraska-Omaha are finding a new fee in their tuition this semester.

News

Downtown mural showcases Council Bluffs’ history

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
A portion of downtown Council Bluffs is getting a makeover. Peaking through a passage between Main St. and Pearl St. a mural is being painted to honor the history of the area.

News

Delaware company helping Douglas County distribute CARES Act funds

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Three-quarters of a million dollars in Douglas County Cares Act funds is landing in the pockets of a Delaware-based accounting firm.

News

Delaware company pocketing Douglas County CARES Act funds - 6:30PM

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30 broadcast.

News

Omaha City Council discusses face mask ordinance ahead of vote next week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The City Council is slated to discuss the city’s face mask ordinance during its meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Latest News

News

FULL VIDEO: Omaha City Council discusses mask ordinance

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Omaha City Council discussed extending the city's face mask ordinance at the end of its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

News

Douglas County COVID-19 update for Tuesday, Sept. 29 - 5PM

Updated: 3 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 5 broadcast.

News

Omaha Police investigate park shooting - 5PM

Updated: 3 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 5 broadcast.

News

Shooting inside Douglas County Jail - 5PM

Updated: 3 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 5 broadcast.

News

FBI warns of false hacked voter information as 2020 election nears

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
“Americans have the right to a fair, open and honest election,” says SAC Kristi Johnson, FBI.

News

Omaha Gives ends annual online donation drive for local nonprofits

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The Omaha Community Foundation announced Tuesday that after eight years, it is ceasing its annual Omaha Gives donation drive in favor of a new partnership focused on year-round giving.