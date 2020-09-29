Fight for Nebraska’s 2nd congressional district

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday Jill Biden campaigned in Douglas county for Joe Biden, Monday night Donald Trump Jr. was in town for his father. They are pushing for Nebraska’s second congressional district which presents a highly desired electoral vote.

They want to get people energized.

“It was wonderful I love it. All the youth here today they’re just...Oh, I love it,” Voter Kathy Mentzer said after attending the Don Jr. rally.

The stop convinced her to go to the polls and bring neighbors with her.

“Tomorrow I’m going to start walking my neighborhood, talking about him and showing the ballots, talking to people and if they need a ride I’ll take them,” Mentzer said.

Some believe the Trump campaign is a slam dunk.

“I think he really pushed getting out there and going door to door and encouraging everyone to make sure we win,” Said voter Christine Pane who was also at the Don Jr. rally.

Others are more hesitant to call it a win.

“The president has a lot of work to do and this is all about the debates and this district will vote for him if they know about results. If it’s about twitter and name-calling and things like that it will be an uphill challenge,” Representative Don Bacon said.

We’ve seen the fight for this district in previous years. In 2016 it was Hillary Clinton, eight years before that it was then-presidential candidate Barack Obama.

C.J. King with the Douglas County Democrats said he doesn’t expect Jill Biden’s visit a few days ago to be the last from the Biden campaign.

“Honestly I think we’ll see more people. It seems both campaigns recognize the value of the electoral vote in the second congressional district,” King said.

Recent polls have him feeling positive about the district leaning more democrat but he’s not taking any risks.

“Don’t take anything for granted, get out there and vote,” King said.

